Council tackling empty homes 'blight' with more than 100 back in use

Councillor Richard Overton

Telford & Wrekin Council's deputy leader, Councillor Richard Overton, revealed the progress on the efforts, which he said were "tackling the blight" on neighbourhoods across the borough.

The council's cabinet discussed the impact of the plan so far – with 117 long-term empty properties now back in use since the scheme started in 2021.

The target is to have a total of 375 completed by 2026.

A report on the issues highlighted how long-term empty properties can act as crime hotspots, and also attract rubbish, and generally reduce the quality of life for neighbours and the local community.

Of the 117 dealt with so far the council said that two had been empty for longer than 20 years, four had been empty for more than 10 years, and three for longer than five years.

A variety of different tactics were used to bring the properties back into use with the council saying 'support and advice' had been the most effective, working in 50 cases.

But 25 properties were directly bought by the authority, while enforcement action was also used on a number of occasions to make owners deal with the problems.

The council is also targeting empty home owners with increased council tax rates – a 100 per cent premium on 116 properties that have been empty for between two and five years, 200 per cent on 30 that have been empty between five and 10 years, and 300 on 14 that have been empty longer than 10 years.

Councillor Overton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Enforcement and Transport said: “We want our neighbourhoods to be safe and attractive places to live but empty properties can attract anti-social behaviour and have a serious impact on local communities.

“This sustained focus on bringing long-term empty properties back into use is enabling us to tackle some of the most challenging properties which are impacting on our communities as well as improving the overall condition of housing in the borough and increasing the affordable housing choice for our residents.

“Initially when we launched the strategy the target was to bring 375 empty properties across the borough back into use by 2026 and we are well on the way to achieving that.