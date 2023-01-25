Tributes flood in for Telford father Harry Takhar after body is found in search

Harjinder 'Harry' Takhar

West Mercia Police has today confirmed that a body was found just off the Bridgnorth Road, near Madeley, earlier this week, which they believe to be the missing father-of-four.

The discovery was made in an isolated woodland area off Bridgnorth Road, and while formal identification hasn't taken place yet, officers believe it to be Harry, and his family has been informed.

The 58-year-old from Telford had been missing since the morning of Sunday, October 2 2022 when West Mercia Police and Search and Rescue launched a search for Harry.

A Facebook page, which now has 8,400 members, was set up shortly afterwards to assist in the search for Harry.

Now, people have taken to the page to express their condolences and sadness at the news.

Deena Anderson said: "Just saw the news and broke into tears. I’m so sorry for you all I really am. My heart hurts for you even though I don’t know you personally."

Wendy Anne said: "Thinking of all the family, my heart goes out to you."

Carrie Davies added: "My thoughts are with Harry’s family at this sad time. I didn’t know him, however, from seeing the photos and videos I felt like I wanted to know him. He looked like such a fun and caring person to be around.

"Harry, you were clearly a well thought of man. I hope you are at peace now."

Harry's son Callum thanked everyone for their kindness throughout the search and asked on behalf of his family for privacy during this time.