Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jailed: Telford thief stole wallet, bought cigarettes with stolen bank card and destroyed ankle tag

By Nick HumphreysTelfordPublished:

A thief who stole a wallet, bought cigarettes with a stolen bank card and destroyed his ankle tag has been jailed.

Tyler Titley, aged 25, was sentenced after a four-day crime spree in Telford.

First, on January 6, he stole from a car three pairs of sunglasses, a drink, a purse containing cash and a coat worth £235 belonging to a woman.

Three days later, he targeted a car again, stealing a wallet belonging to a man which contained cash, bank cards and a driving licence.

The following day, Titley used a stolen bank card to buy cigarettes worth £146. He also destroyed his ankle tag, worth £40, belonging to Buddi Ltd.

Titley, of Crescent Road, Hadley, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to two counts of theft, one count of fraud by false representation and one count of criminal damage.

He was jailed for 16 weeks.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News