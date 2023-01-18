Jailed: Telford thief stole wallet, bought cigarettes with stolen bank card and destroyed ankle tag

Tyler Titley, aged 25, was sentenced after a four-day crime spree in Telford.

First, on January 6, he stole from a car three pairs of sunglasses, a drink, a purse containing cash and a coat worth £235 belonging to a woman.

Three days later, he targeted a car again, stealing a wallet belonging to a man which contained cash, bank cards and a driving licence.

The following day, Titley used a stolen bank card to buy cigarettes worth £146. He also destroyed his ankle tag, worth £40, belonging to Buddi Ltd.

Titley, of Crescent Road, Hadley, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to two counts of theft, one count of fraud by false representation and one count of criminal damage.