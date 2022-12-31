Thumbs up from Dulcie, pictured by mum Debbie O'Kelly on Instagram @dulcies_neuroblastoma_journey

Six year old Dulcie O'Kelly and her family have had time to relax at home in Lawley, Telford over Christmas and even enjoyed a meal at a local pub and a trip on the The Polar Express train ride at the borough's Steam Railway.

Mum Debbie said: "Dulcie has had the most amazing Christmas. We can’t thank everyone enough for all the kind messages, cards and gifts."

Dulcie pictured by mum Debbie O'Kelly for Instagram @dulcies_neuroblastoma_journey)

But Debbie and says more tough rounds of treatment face little Dulcie in 2023. She is keeping everyone updated on social media including on Instagram at @dulcies_neuroblastoma_journey

"Now it’s time to relax and enjoy family time before round four of her new treatment commences, after which we head into a week of reassessment tests and scans.

"Here’s hoping we can start 2023 with some fantastic news."

Dulcie pictured by mum Debbie O'Kelly (@dulcies_neuroblastoma_journey)

The last year provided the family with some big ups and downs and it ended with the latest latest round of a revolutionary treatment at Leeds Hospital. She was first diagnosed with the disease on December 9, 2021.

But Debbie says it is too soon yet to claim success. There are many, many more weeks of treatment to go before that can be said.

While Dulcie is having treatment in the UK the family and her army of friends and supporters are helping them to have a plan B. If treatment options run out in the UK, they are planning to go to the USA to take up another option.

That could cost around £250,000 and they currently have some £95,000 with more coming in all the time.

For ways on how you can help visit the charity Solving Kids Cancer page here: https://www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/appeal/dulcie