Cost of living support event for businesses to be held in new year

By Dominic Robertson

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is hosting a special showcase to help businesses and social enterprises navigate their way through the current cost of living crisis.

Kelly Riedel, Shropshire Chamber of Commerce's Events Manager.

The ‘Energy Efficiency & Resilience’ event is being run in conjunction with Telford & Wrekin Council, and will be held at AFC Telford United’s stadium on the morning of Wednesday, February 8.

Kelly Riedel, the chamber’s events manager, said: “We are determined to do everything we can at this time to help make businesses as resilient as possible through the current cost of living crisis.

“This free event, from 9am to 11am, will be a showcase of the support which is currently available to help companies reduce their energy costs.

“We are pulling together a group of expert speakers and exhibitors, who will cover a wide range of topics.

“These will include top tips for building resilience through planning and support, exploring the benefits of moving closer to net zero, and investing in the future for growth.”

Tickets are free, but must be booked through Eventbrite. Details can be found at shropshire-chamber.co.uk/events

Kelly added: “Everyone who attends will also be provided with a virtual pack of information curated from the event – so they have a reference document to refer back to whenever they need it.”

