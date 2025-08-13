Events, services and moments of reflection across Shropshire to mark 80th anniversary of VJ Day

In town centres, at churches and at monuments and places of remembrance, there will be events taking place to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Japan (VJ) Day this Friday (August 15).

VJ Day marks the anniversary of when Japan announced its surrender to the Allied forces, a surrender met with relief and celebration that after six long years, the Second World War was finally over.

On Friday, August 15, there will be commemorative services, flag raisings, moments of silence and reflection across the region.

Telford

Southwater Square in Telford will hold a commemorative event

Telford & Wrekin Council will be marking VJ Day 80 with a flag raising ceremony, sharing the Statement of Peace and acknowledging the national two-minute silence at midday in Southwater Square.

The ceremony begins at 11.15am with a flag parade, followed by the raising of the VJ Day 80 flag, prayers, a short address, the reading of the Statement of Peace and the Last Post will be played prior to the two-minute silence.

Shrewsbury

The Guildhall in Shrewsbury will fall silent for a commemorative event

Shropshire Council will be commemorating VJ Day by raising the VJ flag outside The Guildhall in Shrewsbury on Friday morning, starting at 9.45am.

Sean McCarthy, Armed Forces Covenant Lead will be there along with Armed Forces Outreach Co-ordinator Sarah Kerr, chief executive Andy Begley, the Lord Lieutenant, Station Commander from RAF Shawbury, Wg Cdr Paddy Durnin, veterans and serving personnel.

National Memorial Arboretum

The National Memorial Arboretum will be hosting the national commemoration event. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

On Friday, the Royal British Legion in partnership with the Government will hold a National Commemorative Event at the base of the Armed Forces Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas.

The service will feature 400 members of the Armed Forces and include music from military bands, as well as a flypast from the Red Arrows and historic aircraft from The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Access to the National Commemorative Event area is strictly by ticket only, but members of the public without tickets will be able to view the event on a large screen located within the Arboretum grounds.

Wolverhampton

The cenotaph in Wolverhampton will be the setting for a service

In Wolverhampton, there will be a Victory over Japan Day Service on Friday at the cenotaph on St. Peter’s Square, with a form-up at 10.15am for a 10.45am start, followed by a wreath laying.

Kidderminster

St Mary and All Saints Church will host a commemoration event

Kidderminster will host a VEJ Day Commemorations event at St Mary and All Saints Church on Churchfields on Friday at 6.30pm.

Organised by Kidderminster Town Council, Royal British Legion and Mercian Volunteers Regimental Association, and supported by Wyre Forest District Council, it will be a service of Remembrance and wreath laying featuring the Kidderminster Male Choir.

Bewdley

St Anne's Church will be the venue for the event in Bewdley

Bewdley will hold a VJ 80 Day Commemorations event outside St Anne's Church on Load Street on Friday at 10.45am.

Organised by Bewdley Town Council and supported by Wyre Forest District Council, there will be a short outdoor service and a mark of respect VJ flag will be flown.

St Annes War memorial has also been lit, starting on Monday and remaining lit until Sunday.

Walsall

A flag will fly outside Walsall Council House

Walsall Council is helping local communities come together to celebrate, remember and reflect on VJ Day.

To help residents commemorate the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, Walsall Council in partnership with Walsall Community Network has given small grants to communities across the borough for activities such as street parties, family activities and gatherings in community buildings.

A flag will be raised outside the Council House in Walsall throughout Friday.

Sandwell

The war memorial in Oldbury will be the setting for the Sandwell Council event

Sandwell Council will mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day (Victory over Japan Day) on Friday with a commemoration event paying tribute to those who served in the Second World War and recognise the end of global conflict in 1945.

The event starts at 10.45am at the War Memorial, outside Sandwell Council House in Oldbury Civic Square, and will be a 30-minute service led and organised by the Royal British Legion and supported by Sandwell Council.

South Staffordshire

South Staffordshire Council will be marking the day with a moment of reflection at its headquarters in Codsall

South Staffordshire Council said it is joining the nation in marking the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

The council will be taking part in the national two-minute silence at midday on Friday and is encouraging residents to join in a moment of reflection.