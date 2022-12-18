Homes and businesses affected as frozen pipes cause another spate of floods

Altogether, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has been called out to 14 flooding incidents this weekend.

Neighbouring Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had received 50 calls in 24 hours relating to burst pipes, and a water company said that no water could be a sign of burst pipes.

In the latest round of incidents, crews were first called to Beckbury in Telford at around 8.30pm last night where a burst storage tank damaged electrics.

Twenty minutes later firefighters were called to a similar incident in Station Hill, Telford, where a pipe had burst.

Shortly after 11pm, the fire service were called to Leaton Drive in Telford for another flood affecting electrics. Crews did not need to use any equipment as neighbours had isolated the water and electrics by the time they had got there.

Today, at around 8.45am, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to TSB in Watergate, Whitchurch, where a burst pipe had caused a flood. Crews isolated the water and electrics.

Around an hour later, the fire service received another call about burst pipes, this time at a home in Assembly Close, Highley, near Bridgnorth. Crews had dealt with it in around half an hour.

And at around 10.30am, a crew was sent to In Fix car mechanics in Maer Lane, Market Drayton, to deal with flooding affecting electrics.

Other incidents of flooded properties in Shropshire earlier in the weekend included a call out to a block of flats in Severn Street, Shrewsbury as well as incidents in Whitchurch and Market Drayton.

"Pipes that have been damaged by the freezing weather, may begin to leak or burst as the frozen water starts to thaw," a spokesperson for United Utilities said.

"Find your stop tap, which is usually under the kitchen sink and turn it clockwise to turn off the water, turn off your heating, open all your taps to drain the system quickly and soak up any escaping water with towels.