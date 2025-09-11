Shifnal RAF veteran shares story of support on 85th anniversary of Battle of Britain Day

As we remember their bravery, RAF veteran Ann Hughes, 55, from Shifnal, shares her personal story of support from the RAF Benevolent Fund, which has been there for her during a time of need.

The RAF Benevolent Fund played a vital role during the Second World War, supporting injured personnel, widows, and children through dark times. Today, its commitment to supporting the RAF family continues, ensuring that no one who has served is ever left behind.

Ann served for 20 years as an RAF policewoman but was medically discharged from the RAF in 2009, two years after she was diagnosed with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, due to the deterioration of her condition.

RAF veteran Ann Hughes. Picture: RAF Benevolent Fund

She said: “My MS affects walking, my eyes, everything really. I get a lot of spasms and fatigue and can’t walk far without a crutch – I have to use a wheelchair for distances.

“Being medically discharged from the RAF was frightening. I don’t like asking for help but I’m so glad I contacted the Fund.”

The Fund housed Ann in 2009 and made the necessary adaptations to make her home more accessible; helped to support the cost of a mobility scooter and has provided her family with short breaks away.

Ann Hughes and husband Mick. Picture: RAF Benevolent Fund

Reflecting on the Battle of Britain, Ann said: "As we mark the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Britain, we remember the bravery and sacrifice of those who selflessly defended our skies for our freedom today. The RAF Benevolent Fund was there to support them through their difficulties, and it continues to stand by the RAF family today. For over 106 years, the Fund has been there for serving personnel, veterans, and their families, providing a lifetime of support. After facing some challenges, it has been there every step of the way for me and ensures that no matter the obstacle, the RAF Family is never alone."

The RAF Benevolent Fund provides financial, emotional, and practical assistance to serving and retired RAF personnel and their families. This includes grants to help with financial difficulty, mental health support, Airplay youth clubs, and more.