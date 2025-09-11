'It has been a privilege': Severn Hospice chair steps down after five years - charity now beginning search for successor

Jeanette Whitford has taken the decision after five years in the role, bringing a wealth of experience to the post from previous positions in the private and charitable sector.

As she leaves the organisation she said her time at the hospice, which has sites in Shrewsbury and Telford, had left a mark, and one that she is proud to carry.

The search is now underway to find her successor.

Speaking about her time as chair, and the impact and changes from the Covid pandemic, Jeanette said: "It is a privilege to have been part of Severn Hospice, and I am so proud and incredibly humbled to have been on that journey. It has been an education and, I think everyone would agree, the hospice has changed a great deal in the five years I have been here.”

Jeanette joined the charity as a trustee during the first month of the Covid-19 pandemic, with her first few board meetings taking place on Zoom, something she admits took some getting used to.

She said: “It was hard to get to know my fellow trustees in that setting. But once we met up face to face it became clear that we all had the same purpose – to steer and guide the hospice while bringing our varied expertise to the table.

“After the pandemic, society changed and the hospice had to move with that."

Since she became chair in September 2020, Jeanette has welcomed a more diverse board which scrutinises, steers and supports the work of the hospice.

She said: “The recruitment of our trustees is now from a wider community and that, in turn, strengthens our reputation. I am proud of the links we have forged with under-represented groups such as veterans, the LGBTQ+ community and ethnic groups. We have become relevant to everybody.

“But this is not down to me, it is thanks to the collective efforts of my fellow board members, the senior management team, and all the hospice staff and volunteers. The hospice has come through some tough times, not just with the pandemic and all that that entailed, but also the financial risks that we experienced.

“I do feel that I have grown personally by being a trustee of such as well-respected and well-loved charity.

“It has been a privilege to be part of such an incredible organisation: to find out more about a place like this and how every part of it works together, from retail to the wards, the support staff and even the hospice cafe which has been instrumental in breaking down myths and barriers.

“There is a lot of laughter and joy to be found here, and I think people outside of the hospice community are surprised to hear this.”

Speaking about her plans for after she steps down as a trustee next month Jeanette said she will be found in the garden, painting, or with fellow members of her circle dancing group.

She said: “I love to dance,” said Jeanette, who holds regular circle dance lessons in Broseley.

"We recently danced in Wells Cathedral, and we have also booked to dance in Chester Cathedral. It is wonderful, and I enjoy it so much.

“It is accessible to everyone. We don’t get paid for our dances, we just do it, and people can watch or not. It’s up to them; we do it for our own enjoyment and sometimes it has moved people to tears.”

The hospice is now seeking a new chair and Jeanette has some advice for her successor.

“The hospice is an incredibly special place," she said. “I am so proud to have been here, and I will carry that through my life. I have a few things in my life that I am proud of and being involved with Severn Hospice is one of them. It really does get under your skin. I may no longer be on the board, but Severn Hospice will always have a very special place in my heart.”

To find out more about being a trustee or applying for the role of chair, go to https://www.severnhospice.org.uk/volunteer-vacancies/chair-of-trustees/