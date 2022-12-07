Notification Settings

Telford MP welcomes inquiry into assisted dying

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordPublished: Comments

An MP has welcomed a fresh inquiry into assisted dying.

Lucy Allan MP
MPs on the Health and Social Care Committee are to open an inquiry into assisted dying in the new year.

The inquiry will have particular focus on the experience in other countries where the law has been changed.

Lucy Allan, MP for Telford, who has previously supported a move to change the law on assisted dying, welcomed the fresh inquiry, adding that she believed social attitudes had changed since the last parliamentary vote on the issue.

She said: "I have long campaigned for the rights of terminally ill people to make their own decisions at the end of life.

"The inquiry will explore the ethical, practical and moral considerations involved in this complicated issue, which has strong opinions amongst those pro and against the legalisation of assisted dying.

"Parliament voted against assisted dying last time the matter was considered in 2015 and the make up of Parliament has changed significantly since then and social attitudes have also changed. This will be an important inquiry to establish the facts and better understand the issue.

"The Government is committed to holding a free vote on this issue should it be brought before parliament, and the inquiry is an important first step in establishing the basis on which to do so."

