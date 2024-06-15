Concern over missing 67-year-old from Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Lawrence Williamson, aged 67, has been missing from the St Georges area since 6pm last night.

He is described as white, 5ft 5in, of stocky build and bald.

When he went missing, he was wearing a black and blue raincoat, cream trousers, and cream trainers.

He has links to the Hadley area of Telford.

A West Mercia Police spokeswoman said: "We, along with Lawrence’s family, are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare."

Anyone with information about where Lawrence might be is asked to contact police on 01952 214753 as soon as possible.