Call to support White Ribbon day and take a stand over violence against women

Both AFC Telford and Telford Rugby are supporting the initiative

Taking place on Friday, White Ribbon Day encourages men and boys never to use, excuse or remain silent about violence against women.

Until December 10, Telford & Wrekin Council and other local partners will undertake 16 days of action to support the global movement against male violence.

The White Ribbon Facebook page will raise awareness, Southwater will be lit up white, and white ribbon stickers will be applied to local taxis, as well as West Mercia Police, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Services and council fleet vehicles.

An event to support and engage business in Telford and Wrekin’s night time economy on drink spiking and other safety issues affecting women is also taking place on December 9.

AFC Telford United and Telford Hornets RFC are also taking a stand against domestic violence and are encouraging others to think about how they can make a positive difference.

Councillor Kelly Middleton, the council's cabinet member for leisure, public health and wellbeing, equalities and partnerships, said: "Women are disproportionally affected by domestic violence, as well as stalking and harassment.

"One in four women will experience domestic abuse in their lifetime. Two women are killed by a current or former partner in the UK every week.

"Since becoming a White Ribbon town in 2011, we have long since championed support and preventative measures in Telford and Wrekin all year round."

She added: "The council has continued to develop the CCTV network to act as a deterrent in hot spot areas and is undertaking a pilot to install cameras in taxis.

"Our Safer & Stronger Communities project has helped more than 120 women complete free self-defence classes, with more sessions due in the New Year.

"We are supporting a theatre production to tour our schools, which will educate young people and challenge unacceptable behaviours.

"And we are running an annual survey to ensure our efforts continue to focus on the right issues affecting women in Telford.

"Protecting and caring for victims of domestic abuse is a top priority for us, and I want people to know that help is out there; you are not alone."

Domestic abuse is a common crime, not only affecting women but also one in six men as victims.

Support in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin is available through the Shropshire Domestic Abuse Service: call 0300 303 1191 or email sdas@shropsdas.org.uk

West Mercia Women's Aid runs a 24-hour domestic abuse helpline and a live chat service for those who need to talk 'silently.' Call: 0800 783 1359 or visit westmerciawomensaid.org