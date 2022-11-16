Award for inspirational gym-goer

Ainsley Campbell, a member at Anytime Fitness Telford, was given the crushing news in 2016 that he would be in a wheelchair and never walk again after being involved in a car accident.

Following a significant rehabilitation programme, the pandemic sadly had a negative impact on his wellbeing after spending the majority of time indoors with no exercise.

The 28-year-old joined the 24-hour gym last year, with the aim of boosting his self-esteem, improving his health and pushing his physical boundaries.

Working closely with his coach Chris Clarke, the general manager at the Telford gym, he has gone on to achieve remarkable things both inside and outside of the gym.

As well as maintaining his physical independence, Ainsley has had a fantastic year which has seen him marry his long-term girlfriend Lauren in Portugal and successfully launch his own property development business. His positive mental attitude has helped him to continue chasing success, with his year being capped off with the award win earlier this month.

“Winning this award was completely overwhelming,” said Ainsley. “The team at Anytime Fitness Telford have been amazing and I’m really grateful that they nominated me. I’ve had some really tough challenges in my life but it’s about making the most of your situation. I’ve always tried to stay positive and I don’t think I should let my disability deprive me of achieving certain things.”

Chris has worked closely with Ainsley since he joined the gym last year and he is full of praise for his continued achievements.

“I’m so proud of him and I admire him more than anyone I’ve ever met,” said Chris. “The things he’s achieved have been incredible and I don’t think I could have done what he’s done. For Ainsley to get this recognition is incredibly well deserved and all of the team and members here at Anytime Fitness Telford are delighted for him.”