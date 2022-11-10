Gabriella and mum Laura

Newlife, the charity for disabled children, loans Play Therapy Pods for 12 weeks, to suit different ages and developmental needs,.

Each pod costs up to £500, meaning there is often a waiting list, and, so, the charity is keen to fund more for children such as Gabriella-Jayne Cutler from Telford.

Gabriella, aged two, was born with achondroplasia, often known as dwarfism. This affects most aspects of her life and makes even playing difficult. For the first 12 months of her life, she had to lay flat on her back as she was unable to sit up by herself and had a curve in her spine.

But specialist toys have made a huge difference. Gabriella has been able to sit up properly by herself for the first time and even play with her older brothers, Ben, Alex, and Samuel, thanks to toys in Play Therapy Pods.

Mum and dad Laura and Ian weren’t sure which toys would best meet Gabriella’s needs, as she finds it difficult to reach for toys and to hold and grasp objects.

But the family have now tried three of Newlife’s Play Therapy Pods – Sensory Play, Animal Adventure, and Multi-Sensory Play – to discover which sensory toys work best for her.

Laura said: “We are loving trying out all the different toys. The sensory and interactive toys have really helped stimulate her interest in playing. She loved the toys that move and make a noise, such as the lizard in the animal pod which lit up. This encouraged her to reach out and grab the toys, which has improved her core muscles and stability.

“We have seen progress in her development since having the pods too, as she has been able to match animals with what sound they make. Now that she can sit up by herself, the most recent pod has toys which are appropriate for her to sit and play with.

“We will definitely be trying out as many pods as we can, as Gabriella loves them, and it has such a positive benefit for her."

Laura added: "Her brother Samuel, who is four, has been helping her play – as it’s a new toy for them both he is also interested in playing and this has given them some wonderful bonding time as it was more difficult for them to play together before. It’s been a great way for the whole family to spend time together.

“The first time Gabriella sat up and played with Samuel, I cried. I think it was a mixture of relief and pure joy to see that she could sit and play like her peers. It was a very emotional moment for the whole family.”

Over the last 10 years, Newlife has distributed over 9,000 Play Therapy Pods to disabled and terminally ill children all across the UK. The charity hopes to continue to give the gift of play to more children throughout 2023 and beyond.

Sally Insley, Newlife's head of public fundraising, said: “The toys in our Play Therapy Pods can be just as life changing as the disability equipment we provide for children through grants and loans.

"Finding the right toys for a child to respond to can lead to developmental leaps, children reaching out for the first time, saying their first words and even playing with siblings for the first time, creating magical memories many families never thought would happen.We urgently need more pods so we can help more children and more families know that joy this Christmas.”