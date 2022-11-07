Wildlife site gets a helping hand to improve its attraction for birds and walkers alike

Horsehay pic. Horsehay pool. Picture taken on May 23, 2017. Pools. Library code: Horsehay pic 2017. Horsehay 2017.

Telford & Wrekin Council has completed a programme of clearing dead and overgrown trees and plants at the site in Spring Village, to the delight of residents.

The work was funded following a successful application to the government’s Pocket Parks scheme by the Friends of Horsehay Pool and Environs group. The scheme invites community-led organisations in partnership with local authorities to apply for funding to create new pocket parks and refurbish existing parks.

The clearance work at Horsehay Pool aims to free the flow of water along a brook that runs around the pool’s island, allowing for new healthy growth of diverse tree and plant species, supporting biodiversity.

By removing dead trees that straddle the brook and excavating the channel that had silted up, the Friends of Horsehay Pool and project officers have separated the island, recreating an aquatic habitat and protecting nesting birds from predators.

The work delivers on actions identified in the Horsehay Pool Management Plan – a document drawn up by Telford & Wrekin Council in partnership with other key stakeholders including Dawley Hamlets Parish Council, Friends of Horsehay Pool and Environs, Telford Angling Association, Telford Steam Railway Trust and local residents – which looks to maintain and enhance the council-owned 8.5 acre site’s ecological value and benefits to residents and visitors.

Pocket Parks funding has also enabled work to improve pathways around Horsehay Pool, making them more accessible.

To further enhance the site, the council supplied bulbs that were planted earlier in the year by the Friends group.

Delivery of the Horsehay Pool improvement work sits alongside the council’s current £2m ‘Pride in our Green Spaces’ investment package which is maintaining and enhancing dozens of green space sites across the borough.

Speaking shortly after the work got underway, Pat Davies from the Friends of Horsehay Pools and Environs said: "The works look great, just what was needed and my thanks to the contractor who has been excellent. Public response has been very positive when I have spoken to passers-by over the last couple of days. A great start to the future of ecological improvements to the area.”

Councillor Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment and cultural services, said: “I’m pleased to see this work being progressed and that Friends of Horsehay Pool and Environs succeeded in securing the Pocket Parks funding. Horsehay Pool is a super site – one of six new Local Natures Reserves that we declared this autumn – and really valued by local people.