Man sunk teeth into Telford sports store manager in shop floor brawl

Stuart McInnes, aged 40, sunk his teeth into the boss of Sports Direct in Telford town centre after he was confronted on suspicion of shoplifting.

Telford Magistrates Court heard that the manager was "concerned for his staff" so pulled McInnes to the floor.

A "scuffle" ensued, in which the two men "rolled around on the floor", prosecutor Sara Beddows told the court.

During the confrontation, on December 1 last year, McInnes bit the manager on his wrist, leaving the manager with a red mark, teeth impressions and broken skin.

McInnes, who appeared in court via video link from HMP Bristol where he is serving a sentence for a different offence, also pushed the manager into a wall, where he hit his head and back.

Ms Beddows also said McInnes made comments of a homophobic nature. She said there ought to be a "hate crime uplift" added to McInnes' sentence.

The victim went to A&E due to pain in his back, but did not suffer any lasting injuries.

McInnes, who is of no fixed abode but from Telford, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. His previous convictions include possession of a knife as well as drug, theft and motoring offences.

Shakeel Ahmed, mitigating, said that it was "three on one" against McInnes as the scuffle took place, and he had been grabbed around the neck.