Labour council leader says Sunak must call General Election

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordPublished:

One of the county's leading Labour figures says Rishi Sunak should call a General Election, after being made Prime Minister without a public vote being cast.

Rishi Sunak after making a speech outside 10 Downing Street, London, after meeting King Charles III and accepting his invitation to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Picture date: Tuesday October 25, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Tory. Photo credit should read: James Manning/PA Wire

Councillor Shaun Davies, the Labour leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, questioned why the public should accept the new Prime Minister, when his own party rejected him less then two months ago.

He said: "Sunak has been crowned Prime Minister without a single vote being cast, even the Chinese president had to secure some votes.

"Mr Sunak has failed this country as chancellor with the highest levels of taxation for 70 years and the lowest levels of growth. He should do the decent thing and call a general election to give us the say on who leads this country.

"If he wasn’t good enough for the Conservative Party just six weeks ago he certainly isn’t good enough now."

