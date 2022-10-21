Notification Settings

Lifetime achievement award for Telford Councillor

By Dominic Robertson

A councillor who has served her community for more than 35 years has been recognised with a lifetime achievement award.

Hilda Rhodes, chairman, Telford and Wrekin Council Licensing Committee Pic: Telford and Wrekin Council.
Hilda Rhodes, chairman, Telford and Wrekin Council Licensing Committee Pic: Telford and Wrekin Council.

Telford & Wrekin's Labour Councillor for Oakengates and Ketley Bank, Hilda Rhodes, was awarded the honour from the Local Government information Unit (LGiU).

Recognising her achievements the LGiU said: “Councillor Hilda Rhodes has been selected for the Lifetime Achievement Award for the extraordinary way she has serviced her local community as a councillor for the past 35 years.

“Judges were also impressed by her work to ensure the Wakes Community Centre remains a vibrant and welcoming community hub long into the future.

"She was recognised for providing a strong voice on the council for the whole community – young and old alike.

Councillor Rhodes was first elected in 1987.

During that time she has been mayor twice, once when the local authority was Wrekin Council in 1992/93 and again as the first mayor for the newly formed borough of Telford and Wrekin in 2002/03.

She has also held a number of key positions in the cabinet at Telford & Wrekin Council, most recently as cabinet member for customer services, libraries and transport in 2015 and as cabinet member for transport, roads and broadband in 2018.

She is currently chair of the licensing committee and is the deputy speaker.

Councillor Rhodes is also deputy mayor at Oakengates Town Council and vice chair at Ketley Parish Council, as well as being a school governor for The Meadows School and also a new nursery in the town.

She was instrumental in securing the future of The Wakes Community Centre, in the heart of Oakengates, when it needed investment in 2017.

She said: “I am so proud to represent the town I have called home for my whole life.

“It is a privilege to represent local people and I am so grateful that they continue to put their trust in me.”

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “I want to offer my congratulations to my friend and colleague Hilda on this brilliant recognition for her service to the local community over the past 35 years.

“Hilda is so well known by her constituents that she is on first name terms with most of them. She is well-loved and trusted by the people she serves."

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

