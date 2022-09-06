Village hall plans and projects in spotlight at conference near Telford

Little Wenlock Village Hall

Hosted by local charity Community Resource, the Shropshire Village Halls Conference will be held on Saturday, September 24, at Little Wenlock Village Hall, near Telford.

The event will include a mixture of talks and presentations from expert speakers and real-world case studies from halls in the county.

Topics include how to fund your renovations and attract a celebrity to the grand reopening, the support and technologies available to make your hall more sustainable and how to attract volunteers.

Outgoing Community Resource CEO Julia Baron said: “It’s been a long-time coming, but we’re thrilled our conference will give village halls from across the county the chance to come together.

“It goes without saying that the last two years have been difficult for everyone and created challenges across all walks of life, and this is no different for village halls.

"This year’s conference will look at how committees can have a ‘new start’ and take the ‘next steps’ in projects and plans in a post-Covid world.

"It will also give everyone to have a catch up and share stories and experiences – we look forward to seeing you there!”

The conference, which is sponsored by Norris and Fishers Insurance Brokers and SRS Sound Reduction Ltd, will also include a Q&A session from Community Resource’s Village Halls Advisor, a networking lunch and the opportunity to browse exhibitor stands.