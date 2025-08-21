Telford to mark 150th anniversary of Captain Webb swimming the channel

Monday, August 25, is the 150th anniversary of the historic swim, which saw the local man from Dawley become a national hero.

Aged 27 at the time, Matthew Webb became the first known person to successfully swim the English Channel unaided.

Captain Matthew Webb, the local man who was the first person to successfully swim the Channel 150 years ago. Credit: Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust

He achieved the challenge in 21 hours and 45 minutes - even if the 21-mile crossing actually involved Webb swimming 39 miles due to tidal currents.

Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture & the Arts, said: “As we recognise and celebrate the 150th anniversary of our famous local hero Captain Matthew Webb and his historic and remarkable swim across the channel, his famous and inspiring words “Nothing great is easy” are remembered.

"This milestone serves as a reminder that swimming is such an important and vital life-saving skill to have, whilst the benefits of regular swimming on our physical and mental health are significant. We continue to invest in, and enhance, our swimming sites across the borough to ensure they are delivering great value and providing a range of session options for our residents.”

To celebrate their local hero Great Dawley Town Council have partnered with local author Sarah Griffiths to create a new children’s book honouring the legendary Dawley-born swimmer — and inspire a new generation with his remarkable story.

The new book called “Captain Matthew Webb The Great Adventure” celebrates Webb’s ground-breaking achievement.

Captain Matthew Webb will also be celebrated at Telford Community Carnival on Sunday, August 24, as part of Telford Balloon Fiesta, where a swimming Captain Matthew Webb carnival piece will feature as part of the parade.

The Carnival takes place at Telford Town Park at midday.