Telford balloon festival's 'night glow' cancelled amid reports of violence and fence climbing at full venue

By Nick HumphreysTelfordPublished:

A balloon festival's "night glow" event has been cancelled following violence and people allegedly trying to climb fences to get in.

The "night glow" at Telford Balloon Fiesta in 2021
The evening event at the Telford Balloon Fiesta, in the town park's QEII Arena, was stopped after tannoy warnings, urging people not to break in after the event reached capacity.

The night glow was one of the most anticipated parts of the festival, where the balloons provide a spectacular illuminated display. It was due to run from 9.15pm to 10pm.

Telford Cops tweeted earlier: "The Telford balloon festival is at capacity and at this time they are not letting people into the arena."

Photos posted on social media clearly appeared to show the venue was extremely busy.

Photo courtesy: Sabrina Düvel

Shortly after, it was cancelled, with Telford & Wrekin Council posting on Facebook: "The police have advised because we have exceeded capacity and on grounds of public safety we need to cancel the Night Glow and further activity this evening.

"We appreciate this is very disappointing for our many visitors and we wish you all a safe journey home."

The 6am and 6pm balloon launches both went ahead as planned.

Telford and Wrekin Council have been approached for a comment.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

