Music acts to join balloon fiesta

Telford Balloon Fiesta in 2021

The Telford Balloon Fiesta is taking place in two weeks’ time on August 26, 27 and 28, at the QEII Arena, Telford Town Park.

Shropshire Music Awards will be joining the line up of music and entertainment at the event.

Acts from the Shropshire Music Awards will be performing on Saturday, August 27, between 2pm and 6pm including Niamh Turley Moon, Paper Moon, Ruby Allen, The Original Wanted and Trademark Blud.

Telford & Wrekin Council's Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Green Spaces, Natural and Historic Environment and Cultural Services (Lab), Councillor Carolyn Healy said: “Telford & Wrekin Council is pleased to support the first Shropshire Music Awards by showcasing some of the artists and bands, due to take part, on a live stage at the Balloon Fiesta.

"The Balloon Fiesta is a great opportunity for these artists to perform in front of a local audience ahead of the Awards evening at The Place Telford on Thursday, October 6, and we wish them well.

"The Telford Balloon Fiesta is a perfect opportunity to see these local Shropshire performers as part of our jam packed weekend of entertainment at the Balloon Fiesta which also includes a night of live music on Friday, August 26, with a line-up of artists including prog rock band Focus, local legends The Dirty Rockin Scoundrels and Gineva.

"Hot air balloons will be tethered in the QEII Arena on Saturday and Sunday, plus there will be the usual food and drink retailers and lots more activities and surprises across the weekend.

"I encourage you to come along and join the fun on this bank holiday weekend.”

The Balloon Fiesta weekend will welcome pilots from the Rainbow Balloon Team, Bristol Balloon Collectors, Matthew Joyce as well as the return of Dolly The Sheep with just under 30 balloons due to take part.

Balloon take offs are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday morning and evening but will be weather dependent.

The We Are Telford Carnival parade, postponed from July 17 due to the extreme heat, will feature on the Sunday of the Fiesta in Southwater and Telford Town Park, alongside street performers, Circus Sensible Show, Break Out Dance, family activities and more.

Telford Balloon Fiesta takes place from 5pm to 9pm on the Friday, 12noon to 10pm on the Saturday, and noon to 6pm on the Sunday.