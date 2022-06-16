Free cancer tests organised in Telford

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 25/10/2021 - Telford Stags Walking Football Club pictured here at AFC Telford united handing over a Â£75 cheque to Shropshire Prostate Cancer Support Group. In PictureL Dennis Briggs (Chairman Shropshire Prostate Cancer Support Group), Graham Riley (Deputy Chait Prostate Cancer Support Group) and Ryan Plant (Chairman Telford Stags)..

Shropshire Prostate Cancer Support Group is funding the test day which will be held on June 27 between 6-9pm at Lawley Community Centre in Arleston Lane, Lawley.

The evening has been organised in conjunction with Lawley and Overdale Parish Council.

Dennis Briggs, chairman of the Shropshire Prostate Cancer group said there were still plenty of spaces available during the evening.

"Men over the age of 40 really should think about having a test," he said.

Mr Briggs, who himself survived prostate cancer 12 years ago, said a similar event last year saw 700 men turn up for their tests.

"Of those 700, 33 received positive results and were able to seek treatment," he said.

“The earlier it’s caught the easier it is to treat.

The group fundraises to pay for the private testing and volunteer nurses administer the simple blood test.

"We do have buckets at the hall during the evening for donations but that is completely voluntary," he said.

"We fundraise throughout the year to cover the costs of the event."

The group aims to raise awareness of the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the UK.

One in eight men are diagnosed with prostate cancer in the UK, and the rate for Black and Asian men is one in four.

Mr Briggs said people need to book a place online to attend the event.

“There is no need to be nervous. I have one every year because I had prostate cancer 11 years ago. It’s better to get tested then be able to take action. Our motto is ‘get tested, save your life’.

Symptoms include having to get up in the night to go to the toilet, wanting to go excessively frequently, and also having difficulty going.

Visit mypsatests.org.uk/Events/ to sign up to have a test,