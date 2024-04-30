Great British Dog Walk event to take place at stunning county venue

The popular charity walk, which is run by national assistance dog charity Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, will be taking place at Weston Park on Sunday, May 19.

Hundreds of walkers, and dogs of all shapes and sizes, will be taking part in the event which is sponsored by Specsavers Audiologists.

Weston Park is home to a magnificent stately home, not to mention 1,000 acres of glorious Capability Brown parkland and a Woodland Adventure Playground.

Walkers taking part will be welcome to explore the grounds, gardens and exhibitions of Weston Park with their Great British Dog Walk tickets.

On the day there will be two walk options – either a seven km or a three km route, making it ideal for dog owners, families, individual walkers and groups.

The event will also feature 'have-a-go agility' and other fun games to enjoy before and after the walk.

Everyone taking part will be helping to change the life of someone like Phil Griffin from Albrighton, Wolverhampton, who was partnered with his hearing dog Rolo in 2019.

Phil said: “Before I had Rolo, life was very challenging and there were often days when I felt down. My hearing loss affected many aspects of my life. At times I felt isolated and I gradually lost the confidence to engage with other people and to go out and about.

“Rolo has taken me to a much better place emotionally and I’m a far more confident and outgoing person than I was before he came into my life. He seems to know when I need a pick-up and gives me so much love. He helps to keep me positive.

“He’s like my shadow. He comes everywhere with me and supports me by alerting me to sounds I can’t hear – like the smoke alarm, cooker timer and doorbell.

“I wanted to take part in the walk at Weston Park to help raise funds for Hearing Dogs. The money raised from the walk will help the charity train more dogs who will go on to make a huge difference to people like me, living with the hidden disability of deafness.”

Carina Hummel, Managing Director at Specsavers Audiology, which sponsors the Great British Dog Walk, said: “This is an excellent way for people to have fun, get some exercise, meet like-minded people and perhaps most importantly, meet lots of cute dogs while supporting a good cause.

“If every person who took part in the Great British Dog Walk raised just £10 by getting themselves or their dog sponsored, the charity could train another dog like Rolo to alert a deaf person to important and life-saving sounds they would otherwise miss and help them leave loneliness behind.

“We’re so proud of our involvement in the Great British Dog Walk and the fact that it helps to transform the lives of deaf people like Phil. We’re very much looking forward to the walk at Weston Park and hope lots of people from the area will come along and show their support.”

There is a free limited-edition Great British Dog Walk dog bandana for each adult ticket bought for the walk, and working hearing dogs and puppies-in-training will be available to meet on the day.

Tickets to each event are £12 in advance or £15 on the day.

While sponsorship is encouraged to help Hearing Dogs train more life-changing dogs, it is not essential.

To sign up to the Great British Dog Walk at Weston Park, or for more information, go to https://www.hearingdogs.org.uk/support/events/gbdw-2024-weston-park.