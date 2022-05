Mossey Green in Ketley Bank. Photo: Google

The fire broke out in Mossey Green, Ketley Bank, at 1.25am.

A fire crew from Telford Central was quickly on the scene but the fire was well alight. Firefighters brought it under control within 25 minutes using breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet but the vehicle was completely destroyed.

It is not yet known whether the fire was accidental or started deliberately.