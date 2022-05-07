Casualty cut free after two crashes in a matter of hours near site of smash which claimed lives of toddler and grandmother

Fire crews, paramedics and the police were in attendance following a one-vehicle smash, which happened on the A518 in Trench last night.

Then, this morning, a two-vehicle crash happened at the Trench Lock interchange, which leads onto the A518.

Earlier this year, a crash on the A518 in Trench claimed the lives of toddler Winnie-Grace Campbell and Rachel Broadhurst.

At the collision last night, firefighters used Holmatro cutting equipment to free the casualty, who was left in the care of medics.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 10.24pm on Friday, May 6, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford.

"Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Telford and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance.

"Crews used cutters/spreaders to deal with the incident."

At the crash this morning, one fire engine was sent from Wellington and police were on the scene. Firefighters used small tools to make the vehicles safe.