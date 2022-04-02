Telford MP welcomes Family Hub announcement

Lucy Allan

It is part of a Government £302 million investment in a programme called Start for Life which it says is under its plan to Level Up access to childcare, mental health services, housing advice, and employment across England.

Ms Allan said: “For too long struggling and vulnerable families have had their children taken into the care system when with help they could stay safely at home.

"The solution, which I have long campaigned for, is to support families, to strengthen them and help families stay together. It is vital that families in Telford have access to quality services to support them and their children’s development.

“I welcome the new family hub for Telford from the Conservative Government, as part of their £302 million Start for Life investment – delivering our manifesto commitment and improving local access to childcare, mental health services, housing advice and employment, for families who need them most.

“By ensuring vulnerable families and young people leaving care can access key support services in one place, we are helping young people in Telford build a better future. I am delighted Ministers agreed to include Telford in this important initiative.”

Vulnerable families will also receive targeted support from a dedicated keyworker to overcome challenges at the earliest stage – preventing them from being caught up in the social care system and helping parents and children to stay together safely.

Education secretary, Nadhim Zahawi, said: “If we are to level up outcomes for children facing the biggest challenges, this needs to start at home. Being part of a stable, loving family gives a child an early advantage, which is why we are investing so significantly in helping every family to access the vital services that help them and their children thrive.

“Family Hubs offer localised early help and intervention, from early years support to counselling or parenting classes, all of which can make a transformative difference in the lives of parents and carers who may not have a support network.