Covid cases decrease in Telford - but remain above national average

Statistics up to January 28 show Telford & Wrekin has the tenth highest seven-day case rate nationally.

For the week ending January 23, 2,425 Covid cases were reported - 773 fewer compared to the previous week.

The seven-day infection rate for Telford & Wrekin is 1,337 cases per 100,000, higher than the West Midlands and national averages.

Five further deaths have been reported within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test. The total number of borough deaths since the start of the pandemic is 326.

There were 58 patients with Covid-19 in local hospitals on February 2, down from 66 patients a week earlier.

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin's director for public health, said: "It is excellent news to see restrictions continue to ease and normality resume; however, our cases remain high, and this continues to put pressure on our local NHS.

"To help keep cases low, we are asking for people to continue to take sensible precautions.

"Face coverings help to reduce transmission, so please continue to wear a face-covering if you can, particularly in crowded and enclosed spaces.

"Even if you're vaccinated, you could still catch the virus or pass it on, so please test regularly.

"Vaccination clinics continue to be open across the borough and happy to answer any questions you might have - it's never too late to get vaccinated.

Councillor Kelly Middleton, cabinet member for leisure, public health and wellbeing, equalities and partnerships, added: "The sickest patients with coronavirus in hospitals are those who have not had their vaccinations or the booster.

"A vaccination helps prevent you from becoming seriously ill or developing any long-term effects such as long Covid.

"Many residents have come forward already as 81.6 per cent of our residents eligible for the booster have had one."