Weston Park hosts annual art competition for talented young artists

1st Prize Georgia Bates from Norton Canes High School for The Beginning of Motherhood – Secondary School Category

Thanks to sponsorship from Halls Fine Art and Arts Society Wrekin, primary and secondary pupils have shown off their talents at the annual Junior Art Open held at Weston Park.

Gareth Williams curator and head of learning at Weston Park, said: “Encouraging young artists is at the core of what the Weston Park Foundation charity is all about and sponsorship from Halls Fine Art and Arts Society Wrekin makes it all possible.

"It means that not only are we able to offer local young people an opportunity to show their work in an accredited Arts Council venue but that we can give due credit to the schools and to the pupils.

The theme of the competition was 'New Beginnings', which saw Georgia Bates from Norton Canes High School in Cannock, scoop up first place for her piece in the secondary school category.

Judging for the competition was conducted by Halls' Fine Art expert Abigail Molenaar and wildlife artist Simon Stevenson, representing Arts Society Wrekin.

Winning students received £250 for their school’s funds and were individually awarded with book tokens and a Weston Park family membership.

"The Granary Art Gallery has an outstanding reputation for quality art exhibitions", Gareth said.

"And this show means that we can champion and encourage young talent to produce what is a lively and thought provoking exhibition, which our visitors have come to look forward to.”

All Staffordshire and Shropshire schools who took part in the competition have now been invited to enter again this year, with the exhibition expected to start on December 8.

The theme for this year is 'Celebration' due to the Queen's upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations, as well as 35th anniversary for the Weston Park Foundation.