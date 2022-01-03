Notification Settings

New year new riders at BMX club

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordPublished:

It is a new year and a new generation of youngsters have been getting started at a county BMX club.

LAST COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS SHROPSHIRE STAR...... 02/01/2021 Wrekin Riders BMX Race Club, Dawley. Learn to ride sessions at the clubs track in in Dawley, Telford . Pictured, one of their experienced riders Duke Bowers age 12 on the track...
The Wrekin Riders, based in Telford, hosted its first learn-to-ride session of the year today, as the club continues to build its membership.

After a massive boost in 2021 following the inspirational Olympic success of Beth Shriever and Kye Whyte, the club welcomed youngsters just beginning on their journey learning to ride.

The club has a series of tracks to suit all abilities, with a flat track for those getting started, an intermediate track, and a national race track.

Kieran Edwards, who runs the group, said they were delighted to welcome youngsters who were eager to learn how to ride a bike.

The club will be holding the beginner sessions every Saturday, from 10am to noon, open to any age.

Mr Edwards said: "That is what it is about. I have always worked with the grass roots and it is about getting them on the bike – when they start getting too good I leave them alone to get on with it.

"Today was about getting kids out there who cannot ride a bike. So many parents approach us saying they have been trying to teach their kids for a year, two years, and we can get them going in the afternoon.

"We run beginners sessions from 10am to noon every Saturday for kids to come and ride a bike. Anyone who is interested, come down and have a go."

Mr Edwards said the Olympic success had led to a huge influx of new riders, and that he is hoping even more will want to take up the sport in the coming 12 months.

He said: "We basically got a whole new club because of the Olympics and with Covid and people just wanting to learn to ride."

