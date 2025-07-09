Arson investigation under way after car fire in Telford

Firefighters and police were called to Ferriday Close in Woodside, Telford at around 12.30am on Wednesday (July 9).

Upon arrival, fire crews found a hatchback vehicle "25 per cent involved in fire".

West Mercia Police subsequently said the fire was being treated as a deliberate ignition.

A spokesperson said: "Police were called to Ferriday Close in Woodside, Telford at around 12.30am today to a car fire.

"The fire is being treated as arson and enquiries are ongoing."