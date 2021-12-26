Nearly 100,000 following Jamie’s narrowboat restoration dream

Jamie Cameron works on the historic boat with his Cane Corso dog, Drago

Jamie Cameron is a grounds worker from Madeley, Telford who in March 2020, took the decision to buy an historic narrowboat to convert and eventually call home.

The boat is currently out of the water at Caggys Boatyard in Tipton while it undergoes work to narrow it.

Originally, Jamie had saved up money in hopes of buying a house near to his mum, however an increase from a 10 per cent deposit to 20 per cent priced him out.

It was at this point he decided to spend £10,000 on an historic narrowboat in need of some TLC.

Jamie said: "I went up to Norbury Junction as they were selling some of their hire fleet.

"I was talking to the boys there and said they had a 100-year-old boat that was knackered.

"I bought it there and then on the same day and paid £10,000 for it."

Jamie has since been documenting his journey, alongside his two Cane Corsos, Drago and Luna, on TikTok, sharing footage of his travels and repairs.

His content has garnered worldwide attention and he is now closing in on 100,000 followers on the social media platform.

Jamie added: "I love being able to travel to places that I just couldn’t afford to go to otherwise.

"It is currently out the water, I tried to go through a lock and I was too wide, so I have taken the cabin off and will narrow the boat.

"I did almost sell it when I realised how much work was needed, but I took my dogs and my little boy out on the canal.

"He was feeding the ducks from the front of the boat and it was at that point I thought 'I am never selling it'."

Jamie hopes to get the boat back on the water soon and to spend the next few years living on it.