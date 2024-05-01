Photos of all-new Shropshire 10k event hailed as 'huge success'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The first Shifnal 10k race, organised by a group of the town’s residents, attracted runners from across the region and was deemed such a success it is expected that this will become a regular event.

Organiser Russ Newman said: “It was a fantastic day. We hope everyone who participated enjoyed the race and all that training effort paid off.

“It was an absolute pleasure to meet so many runners and celebrate the running community and Shifnal as a whole. The crowds were fantastic - thank you to everyone who turned out.

“A huge thank you to the wonderful volunteers who did an amazing job making the race such a success, and of course the sponsors without whom the first Shifnal 10k would not have been possible.”

He added that a “sizeable crowd” had turned out to cheer on a sell-out field of runners.

The run, which started and finished in the centre of Shifnal, took a picturesque route through the surrounding countryside. All entrants received a goody bag and there were a range of prizes and age groups as well the best local finisher.

Jim Hickinbottom won the men's race with a time of 33 minutes and 53 seconds, with Claire Martin taking the winner's medal for the women with a time of 40 minutes 33 seconds.

Both Jim and Claire are from Shifnal so their names will be on the first Shifnal resident shield which will be kept in the Old Fire Station and added to year on year.

Mayor Roger Cox said: “It was a fantastic community event and good for our town and our local economy too – the local hospitality businesses, many of which opened especially for the event, were packed.

“It was great to see the streets of Shifnal full of runners and supporters. I’d also like to thank the residents of Shifnal for their patience and understanding around the road closures which were needed to make the event the huge success it was.”