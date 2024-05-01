Daniel Stanford and his partner struggled to hold back tears when he appeared before Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to thefts from shops in Telford and Shrewsbury earlier this year.

The 43-year-old, of Hills Lane Drive, Madeley, Telford, admitted stealing £200 of alcohol from Morrisons in Telford on January 26, 2024, £200 of Pokemon toys from Asda in Telford on February 2, and £66.50 of alcohol from Morrisons in Shrewsbury on February 10.

Sarah Cooper, mitigating, told the magistrates that Stanford was someone she had known as a defendant for "many, many years".