Caravan storage expansion bid in Wrockwardine

The caravan storage facility is accessed via this lane, and stands behind Sunnymead Kennels and Cattery. Picture: Google

A caravan storage site could extend its capacity by a third, if plans are approved.

The secure storage site is just south of Sunnymead Kennels and Cattery, on the B4394 between Allscott and Walcot.

Director Alun Baguley has applied to store additional vehicles on meadow land just north of the Shrewsbury-Telford railway line, bringing the overall capacity from 44 to 59 vehicles.

Wrockwardine Parish Council will be consulted, and Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make its decision at a later date.

A design statement, submitted by Shrewsbury-based planning agent Paul Sharples, of Silk Sharples Jennings, on Mr Baguley’s behalf, says the facility “achieves a high level of site security and competent site management is provided and maintained to help satisfy insurance requirements”.

“The proposed extension to the existing storage facility proposes an additional 15 spaces for storing touring caravans,” he writes. The average monthly number of caravan movements currently stands at 12, Mr Sharples writes, and this is expected to increase to 16 if the expansion is allowed.

“The increase in traffic is minimal and considered not to have an adverse impact on the existing access,” he writes, noting that the main road’s 60mph speed limit could be reduced to 40mph “given the recent residential development site at the former sugar beet factory”.