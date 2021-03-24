County lit up to remember Covid-19 victims on Day of Reflection

On a National Day of Reflection to mark the first anniversary of the first lockdown, the nation looked back on a tough year and remembered those who died and the sacrifices made.
In Telford, the Ironbridge and Southwater One were lit up.
A Telford and Wrekin Council spokesman said: "We remember. At 8pm the nation was asked to light their doorstep to remember those who we've lost and those who've made sacrifices due to Covid-19.
"This evening we have lit Southwater One and the Ironbridge in a flame effect to represent a burning candle."
💛WE REMEMBER💛— Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) March 23, 2021
At 8pm the nation was asked to light their doorstep to remember those who we've lost & those who've made sacrifices due to Covid-19.
This evening we have lit Southwater One and the Ironbridge in a flame effect to represent a burning candle 🕯️ #DayofReflection pic.twitter.com/uHfzkXDWlP
In Shrewsbury, people were encouraged by mayor Gwen Burgess to join in with the doorstep vigil. A town council spokesman said: "Join the Shrewsbury mayor for a minute's silence this evening at 8pm. Shine a light in a silent doorstep vigil to remember those who are no longer with us and to support those who have suffered a bereavement during the coronavirus pandemic on this Day of Reflection."
Join the @shrewsburymayor for a minute's silence this evening at 8pm and shine a light in a silent doorstep vigil to remember those who are no longer with us and to support those who have suffered a bereavement during the Coronavirus pandemic on this #DayOfReflection pic.twitter.com/vrznR68VNZ— ShrewsburyTC (@ShrewsburyTC) March 23, 2021
Three Powys public buildings were lit up in yellow to help remember all those who have lost their lives to Covid-19.
Powys County Council put on the display, with the help of Newtown-based contractor AL Technical, at Y Gaer in Brecon, County Hall in Llandrindod Wells and The Park offices in Newtown.
They were lit in yellow, and featured yellow hearts, to commemorate all the residents of Powys who have been lost to the coronavirus pandemic in the past 12 months, with the date marking a year since the first day of the first nationwide lockdown.