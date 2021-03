Police at the scene in Malinslee yesterday.

Police were called by the Ambulance Service following the death of a woman in her 50s at her home in Coachwell Close, Malinslee.

Today officers moved to reassure the public.

"We would like to reassure the community that this is believed to be an isolated incident and enquiries are continuing to establish the cause of death," a police spokesman said.

The name of the woman who died has not been released.