Repair works causing delays two weeks on from M54 crash near Telford

Damage was caused to the concrete reservation between junctions 3 and 4 of the M54, in between Telford and Tong, on November 15 when it was struck in a collision involving two HGVs.

It meant that traffic management schemes have been in place since then, and at rush hour this morning the continuing repair work and the resulting lane closures were causing delays.

A Highways England spokesperson said: “Repairs are being made to the concrete central reservation on a stretch of the M54 between junctions 3 and 4 after it was struck by a HGV.

“To ensure the safety of both our workforce and road users, a lane has been closed adjacent to the central reservation in both the eastbound and westbound directions while the repairs are carried out.

“Safety is always our primary concern so the lane closures will remain in place until the work is completed.”

Repairs to the damaged safety barrier were still being undertaken as of 5pm today.

Rescue

The original collision happened at about 6.30pm on November 15. The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) reported that two lorries were involved and that one came to rest on its side.

Five separate fire crews were sent from Telford, Albrighton and Wellington. The rescue unit, operations and hazmat officers were all in attendance.

No people were trapped, although the West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police both attended.

A statement from the fire service said: "At 6.36pm on Sunday, November 15 SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place.

"Also at the scene of the incident were: the Highways Agency, the land ambulance service and the police.