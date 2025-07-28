Woman refused entry to Wetherspoons for wearing Union Jack dress after peaceful anti-illegal immigration protest

A woman was ‘refused’ entry to a pub for wearing a Union Jack dress, after a peaceful anti-illegal immigration protest - despite allegedly being a regular for 30 years.

Tanya Ostolski, 54, tried to enter The Picture House in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, where she was turned away due to her outfit, she claims.

Quiet drink after peaceful protest

The events followed a peaceful anti-illegal immigration protest that took place in Nottingham town centre on Friday July 25 which Tanya attended.

After marching in the protest, Tanya made her way to the local Wetherspoons establishment but was denied entry due to her dress, despite putting away the flag she was carrying, she says.

The decision caused anger amongst some protesters who clashed with bouncers on Friday evening as they were also denied entry, they said.

'Disgusted' gran turned away

According to Nottingham Post, a spokesperson for Wetherspoons has confirmed the pub asked customers with flags and placards not to enter so as not to “increase tension”.

Tanya said: “I’m disgusted. I won’t be going back there.

“I go in there all the time, and I wasn’t causing any trouble.

“The whole day was a peaceful protest.

“I’m a grandma and I’ve never caused any bother.

"I just can't believe this was all over a flag - it was really upsetting.

'Unfair' bouncers

"I didn't do anything wrong."

According to Tanya, she was first refused entry because she was carrying a St George's cross flag.

But after putting the flag away, Tanya said she was still turned away from the pub.

She claimed witnesses had defended her – calling the bouncers actions “unfair” as she wasn’t “causing any trouble”.

Tanya said: “I had the flag tied around my waist.

“He said I couldn’t come in and asked me to put the flag away.

“But I had flags all over my dress and then I was told I can't come in at all.

“I was really confused – it’s just a flag.

“I asked for a valid reason.

“They just kept saying, ‘you’re not coming in’.

“I’m not aggressive and didn’t want to cause trouble, so I just walked away.

“People came up to me and said it was really unfair.

"I’ve heard I won’t be welcome back or I might be barred."

Wetherspoons 'no flag' policy

JD Wetherspoons has a “no flag” policy which was prohibits the pubs from hanging the England flag – which had backlash from pubgoers during the 2018 football world cup.

But during the men's Euro 2024, the popular chain overturned it’s policy and allowed the pubs to hang the England flag during the summer tournament.

According Nottingham Post, Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon commented in response to the incident in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

'Common sense' judgement

He said: "Pub managers have a duty under the licensing laws, and as a matter of common sense, to judge every situation on its particular circumstances.

“In this case, the pub manager felt that it was important not to increase tensions. Therefore, on this occasion the manager asked customers not to enter with flags or any placards."