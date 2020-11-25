Investigator on scene after car fire in Telford

An investigator attended after a car was in flames last night.

Fire crews were called to Stanmore Drive in Trench, Telford after the blaze was reported.

Nobody was hurt, but a fire investigator attended to scene to try and determine the cause.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 10.17pm we received a call reporting a fire classified as car fire.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Wellington. A fire investigation officer was in attendance.

"Crews used breathing apparatus and a hosereel jet to tackle the fire.

"This incident involved one car fully involved in fire. Crews using two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets extinguished the fire."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

