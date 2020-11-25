Investigator on scene after car fire in Telford

Fire crews were called to Stanmore Drive in Trench, Telford after the blaze was reported.
Nobody was hurt, but a fire investigator attended to scene to try and determine the cause.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 10.17pm we received a call reporting a fire classified as car fire.
"One fire appliance was mobilised from Wellington. A fire investigation officer was in attendance.
"Crews used breathing apparatus and a hosereel jet to tackle the fire.
"This incident involved one car fully involved in fire. Crews using two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets extinguished the fire."