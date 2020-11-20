Telford MP welcomes £24.1 billion boost for national defence

Lucy Allan MP

The extra £24.1 billion over the next four years, announced by Boris Johnson, is hoped to create 10,000 more jobs a year.

Ms Allan said: "I am a firm supporter of our Armed Forces, that’s why I am delighted that we are providing them with the largest financial boost since the Cold War, while both meeting and exceeding our manifesto commitment to increase defence spending.

"This news is also good news for constituencies across the country like ours who will not only benefit not only from the security this investment will bring our country but also the jobs and prosperity the direct and indirect investment will bring to our defence industry and its supply chains in Telford."

Making the announcement, the Prime Minister said: "I have taken this decision in the teeth of the pandemic because the defence of the realm must come first.

Allies

"The international situation is more perilous and more intensely competitive than at any time since the Cold War and Britain must be true to our history and stand alongside our allies. To achieve this we need to upgrade our capabilities across the board.

"This is our chance to end the era of retreat, transform our Armed Forces, bolster our global influence, unite and level up our country, pioneer new technology and defend our people and way of life.”

Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace MP, said: “This is excellent news for defence, and provides us with the financial certainty we need to modernise, plan for the future and adapt to the threats we face. It demonstrates the Prime Minister’s recognition of how important defence is to our resilience and to the reputation of the United Kingdom.

"This settlement secures UK jobs and livelihoods, allows us to invest in our fantastic shipyards and aerospace industry, spreading prosperity to every corner of the UK.

"Next year represents a huge opportunity for this country, and defence will be at the forefront of creating the jobs and business opportunities that will help us build back from the pandemic.