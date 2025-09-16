Nathan Clark, aged 41, was caught in a BMW 4 Series on the county’s only motorway between the Castle Farm interchange in Telford and Shifnal on July 6 this year.

Clark, of Addison Road, Wellington, Telford, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to failing to provide a specimen to police, driving while disqualified, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving with no insurance.

Magistrates handed Clark a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and banned him from driving for three years.

Clark was also ordered to undertake a 12-month alcohol abstinence programme, do 80 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity days, as well as pay £85 in prosecution costs.