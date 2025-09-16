Wrekin Rotary supports Breast Cancer Now

Added to the collections for Marie Curie at Morrisons in Lawley, this brought the 21 member Club’s August fundraising total to £1,542.

Breast Cancer Now funds world-class research that helps to discover how to prevent breast cancer, save lives and help people to live well with the disease.

At the same time, it offers practical help for people with breast cancer with free courses, events, groups and one-to-one support providing a safe space to get guidance and meet people who understand - from recognising the signs of breast cancer to coping with life after treatment.

Rotarian Anne De Vere serving with a smile

The fundraiser was supported by the Salvation Army in Oakengates, who contributed a large room and kitchen for the event.

As well as helping with fundraising, Wrekin Rotary Club members are keen to provide practical help in the community. So if your charity or non-profit organisation could use some hands-on help, please let us know by emailing sue_c_harris@lineone.net.