Do you know this person? - Man with links to Telford wanted by police

West Mercia Police is appealing for information about the whereabouts of Dean Walker.

The 53-year-old is wanted for burglary and criminal damage.

Mr Walker is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall, and of medium build.

Dean Walker is wanted by police. Pic: West Mercia Police

Police say he has links to the Telford area.

A spokesperson said: "Anyone with information that would help find him is asked to call 01952 214612 or email TelfordCID@westmercia.police.uk

"Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org."