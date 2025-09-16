Do you know this person? - Man with links to Telford wanted by police
A man with links to the Telford area is wanted by police.
West Mercia Police is appealing for information about the whereabouts of Dean Walker.
The 53-year-old is wanted for burglary and criminal damage.
Mr Walker is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall, and of medium build.
Police say he has links to the Telford area.
A spokesperson said: "Anyone with information that would help find him is asked to call 01952 214612 or email TelfordCID@westmercia.police.uk
"Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org."