Telford to host virtual Remembrance Day ceremony

Hollinswood & Randlay Parish Council chairman Shelagh Unwin and Lucy Allan MP lay their wreaths at the war memorial

The service in Telford Town Park will be streamed online, featuring pre-recorded contributions from local schools, councillors, businesses, Telford MP Lucy Allan, and 1st Randlay Scouts.

There will also be prayers, readings and the sounding of the Last Post by the Wolverhampton Brass Band to coincide with a two-minute national silence at 11am.

The ceremony, organised by Hollinswood & Randlay Parish Council, will be shown on the council's Facebook page facebook.com/Hollinswood.Randlay and also on its website harpc.org.uk from 10.45am on Sunday.

Lucy Allan MP lays her wreath at the war memorial

Ms Allan said: “Remembrance Sunday holds a special place for Telford, and I know many people will be disappointed that they cannot pay their respects in-person this year.

"I welcome the proactive response of Hollinswood & Randlay Parish Council in restructuring their Remembrance Day service so that our community can come together as we always have to pay our respects to our local veterans and fallen heroes. It was an honour to participate in this event and lay a wreath on the Town Park memorial.”

Parish council chairman Sheenagh Unwin said: “As a parish, we decided that this year especially we needed to remember the fallen, all those that gave their lives for us to live in a better world.