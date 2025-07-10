Fire crews called to deal with late night car blaze on a driveway in Telford
Firefighters in Telford were called out to deal with a late night car blaze at a residential property.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to the incident on Station Road in Ketley shortly after midnight.
One crew from Wellington was sent to the scene and they found a car on a driveway which was on fire.
Police were also at the scene.
Fire officers put the blaze out and declared the incident over at around 12.30am today - Thursday, July 10.