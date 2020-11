Telford firefighters were called to Westbourne in Woodside at about 5.30pm on Saturday where they used hoses and wore breathing gear.

They left the scene shortly after 6.10pm.

At about the same time crews went to a property in Kettlemore Lane in Sheriffhales near Telford after a report that an oil fired boiler had sprung a leak.

Crews from Wellington attended this incident and left at about 6pm.