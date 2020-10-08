New homes 'will address shortage for elderly'

Shropshire Homes plan to build 18 homes in Albrighton to address the needs of the elderly

Plans have been drawn up by Shropshire Homes to develop a piece of land in Albrighton currently used as an extended garden to the property Whiteacres, off High Street.

The proposed scheme is to demolish a bungalow on the site to clear the way for a new access to be created by extending Garridge Close.

Under plans submitted to Shropshire Council, three one-bed bungalows and four two-bed apartments will be built alongside 11 larger four and five bedroom houses.

A design and access statement prepared by Shropshire Homes in support of the application says the site has been allocated for development in the council’s Site Allocations and Management of Development (SAMDev) Plan.

The statement says: “The existing vehicular access to the east to the high street will become disused and provide only pedestrian access to the site.

“The adopted Garridge Close will be extended onto the site to provide the new vehicular access.

“Planning permission has already provided permission for the extension of the adopted road, and the erection of three residential properties.

“Open space is being provided within site to enhance the route of the bridleway to the west of the site and protect the mature trees to the east of the site, while providing an open area to the centre of the site.”

Two of the one-bed bungalows will be ‘affordable homes’.

Shropshire Homes says the scheme meets the requirements set out for the site in the SAMDev Plan, by providing housing suitable for people of retirement age and creating a pedestrian link between High Street and Garridge Close.

The company adds that homes have been designed in line with Lifetime Homes standards, including having accessible bathrooms and wider halls and doorways, and would be suitable for adaptations such as hoists and stair lifts in the future if required.

The statement concludes: “The principle of the development on the site has been established in its allocation with SAMDev.

“The proposed scheme has been designed to enhance the adjacent Albrighton Conservation Area, while protecting the significant trees on the site for the future.

“The scheme provides an appropriate response to the site and its surrounding area in terms of appearance and scale.”