Carry on umpiring! John reaches fundraising target for new wheelchair

John McIntear launched an appeal to raise £8,500 for a bespoke electric chair which will help him carry out duties at sports grounds in the county.

The 61-year-old, who is determined to continue his umpiring career, has confirmed that the Royal British Legion have placed an order for it.

John recently took delivery of a new van which he will use to transport the wheelchair and thanked donors and supporters for contributing to the appeal.

“I am extremely pleased with reaching the target to purchase the wheelchair which comes less than a fortnight since the delivery of the wheelchair-accessible vehicle.

“It is also very humbling to have received donations from individuals around the county and beyond.”

John is now awaiting the delivery of the powered wheelchair so that he can plan for his first match.

“The estimated delivery is at the end of August which gives me enough time to arrange the protective equipment required to keep me safe on-field”, said John.

Telford & Wrekin Council has already carried out adaptations to a gate at John's Madeley home in preparation for the arrival of the wheelchair.