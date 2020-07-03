Retired heating engineer died after asbestos exposure

Glenn William Vaughan Martin, of Jackfield, had worked for different companies as a heating and air conditioning engineer in the past. He died at his home on June 21.

A fast track inquest into his death was held at the Shirehall in Shrewsbury this week. Shropshire's coroner John Ellery heard that Mr Martin developed health problems and in 2018 was diagnosed with mesothelioma, a type of cancer that is usually caused by exposure to asbestos.

The inquest heard that during his working life he was exposed to pipes that were lined with the material.

After he died, the causes were listed as malignant mesothelioma and past history of asbestos exposure.

In line with the report, Mr Ellery gave his verdict that the cause of Mr Martin's death was industrial disease.

Information on who is most at risk of exposure to asbestos and the dangers can be found at hse.gov.uk/asbestos/risk.htm.